ISLAMABAD -The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 1200 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs153, 500 against its sale at Rs152,300 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 1030 and was sold at Rs 131,602 against Rs130, 572, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 120,635 against its sale at Rs 119,692, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 50 to Rs1,660 whereas that of ten gram silver increased by Rs 42.87 to Rs 1,423.18. The price of gold in the international market increased by $36 and was sold at $1,708 against its sale at $1,672, the association reported.