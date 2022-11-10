ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Wednesday announced that State Bank of Pakistan and National Bank of Pakistan would withdraw their appeals from the Supreme Court against the Federal Shariat Court’s recent verdict on interest (Riba).
Addressing the media here, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that federal government has decided to withdraw appeal from the Supreme Court against interest after consulting with the Governor State Bank of Pakistan. Earlier, State Bank of Pakistan and National Bank of Pakistan had approached the apex court against the Federal Shariat Court’s recent verdict on interest.
Ishaq Dar said that the federal government will move ahead to establish an interest-free, Islamic banking system in the country the minister said. He also said that with permission from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and after due consultation with SBP Governor Jameel Ahmed, both the central bank and National Bank will withdraw their appeals from the Supreme Court and that their government will try their utmost to enforce the Islamic system of banking as soon as possible. He reminded that there are a lot of challenges in implementing this system since Pakistan’s entire banking system is in vogue for the past 75 years cannot suddenly move to a different system. “The government has decided in the light of teachings of the Holy Quran and Sunnah that the two appeals against the Federal Shariah Court’s verdict by the government will be withdrawn and work to implement the system in the defined timeline. Earlier, in June this year, then Finance Minister Miftah Ismail had instructed the National Bank of Pakistan to withdraw its appeal from the Supreme Court against the Federal Shariat Court’s recent verdict on interest (Riba). However, no decision was taken on that time with regard to the State Bank of Pakistan, which has also challenged the FSC decision against Riba in the SC.