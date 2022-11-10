Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Wednesday announced that State Bank of Pakistan and Na­tional Bank of Pakistan would withdraw their appeals from the Supreme Court against the Fed­eral Shariat Court’s recent ver­dict on interest (Riba).

Addressing the media here, Fi­nance Minister Ishaq Dar said that federal government has de­cided to withdraw appeal from the Supreme Court against in­terest after consulting with the Governor State Bank of Paki­stan. Earlier, State Bank of Paki­stan and National Bank of Paki­stan had approached the apex court against the Federal Shariat Court’s recent verdict on interest.

Ishaq Dar said that the federal government will move ahead to establish an interest-free, Islam­ic banking system in the country the minister said. He also said that with permission from Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif and after due consultation with SBP Governor Jameel Ahmed, both the central bank and National Bank will with­draw their appeals from the Supreme Court and that their government will try their utmost to en­force the Islamic system of banking as soon as pos­sible. He reminded that there are a lot of challeng­es in implementing this system since Pakistan’s entire banking system is in vogue for the past 75 years cannot suddenly move to a different system. “The government has decided in the light of teachings of the Holy Quran and Sun­nah that the two appeals against the Federal Shari­ah Court’s verdict by the government will be with­drawn and work to im­plement the system in the defined timeline. Earlier, in June this year, then Fi­nance Minister Miftah Is­mail had instructed the National Bank of Pakistan to withdraw its appeal from the Supreme Court against the Federal Shari­at Court’s recent verdict on interest (Riba). Howev­er, no decision was taken on that time with regard to the State Bank of Paki­stan, which has also chal­lenged the FSC decision against Riba in the SC.