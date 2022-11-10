Share:

Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar chaired a follow-up meeting on PM’s relief package through Utility Stores Corporation in Islamabad on Wednesday.

According to details, the Finance Minister told that the Prime Minister would soon announce a relief package for people earning lower than Rs50,000/month.

The relief package was prepared by the Ministry of Industry and Production.

The chair was updated on the Prime Minister’s relief package and subsidy being provided on five essential items; Pulses, flour, sugar, rice and ghee, through Utility Stores Corporation to facilitate the masses of the country.

The meeting discussed a comprehensive hybrid model consisting of targeted and un-targeted elements to provide maximum relief to the lower strata of society. The financial implications of the subsidy were also discussed in the meeting.

The Minister expressed the resolve of the present government to provide maximum relief to the poor and support them. He further emphasized that the present government is aware of the issues of the masses and that providing maximum support is the top priority of the present government.