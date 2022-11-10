Share:

LAHORE - Former prime minis­ter and Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan top container truck as he led a political party convoy through thick crowds in the eastern city of Wazirabad on Novem­ber 3. One person died in the incident while several mem­bers of the PTI chairman’s close circle, including Sena­tor Faisal Javed, former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, Ahmad Chattha and Imran Yousaf, were injured.

A suspect identified as Nav­eed was arrested from the crime scene. The suspect ad­mitted to opening fire on the container but did not point out to anyone during the initial in­vestigations.

The former premier, who was removed from pow­er through a vote of no-con­fidence in the National As­sembly in April this year, also claimed that he had discov­ered the assassination plot hatched against him almost two months ago and exposed it in Rahim Yar Khan on Sep­tember 24 and Mianwali on October 7 during public ral­lies. “Wazirabad assassination attempt followed the script,” he wrote on his official Twit­ter handle on Wednesday.

The investigators and the federal government are ada­mant that the attacker acted alone. However, the PTI lead­ership including Imran said Naveed was only a pawn who executed the assassination plot hatched by three power­ful personalities of the coun­try. The government and mil­itary have dismissed Imran’s claims as lies and fabrications, and threatened to sue the PTI chief for defamation.

Imran Khan launched what is known as a long-march pro­test rally from Lahore to the capital on October 28, which the former ruling party said will resume on Thursday (to­day) at the same place where he was attacked.

Imran’s supporters blocked roads near Islamabad on Tues­day, disrupting traffic and forc­ing schools to close.