Share:

RAWALPINDI - AML chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Wednesday claimed that delay in arrival of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s long march to Rawalpindi is part of an ‘important strategy’. “The delay in Imran Khan’s arrival in Rawalpindi is part of an important strategy, while those sneering about not registering FIR will have their ‘own political kites cut’,” the former minister wrote on Twitter. The former interior minister took to Twitter to share his predictions on Pakistan’s political climate ahead of major changes expected in the decisive month of November. “The meetings taking place in Rawalpindi and London indicate the final round of important decisions,” the politician said predicting crucial decisions to be taken this month in Rawalpindi — from “election” to “selection”. Criticising Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government, the former minister said: “This government is dangerous for economic, political, and national security, and is in shambles. The amount of [money] spent on foreign visits has not even been received in aid.” The AML chief said that while the nation would be on the streets, the Sharif brothers would be celebrating the New Year in London. The former minister snapped at the Pakistan Democratic Movement and said that the PPP Co-Chairman Asif Zardari and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s aspirations will “die”, while JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will have “everyone recite qul”. “Institutions wearing shrouds for the nation’s sake will save the country/ Elections will be conducted, while the Supreme Court will be the last hope,” Rashid wrote in his tweet. The government and the PTI are at loggerheads, with the former being insistent upon the resignation of the latter and the announcement of snap polls. Until then, Khan has said that the long march would continue. The march was halted for a few days and is expected to resume today (Thursday) after the PTI chief was shot in the legs last week in Wazirabad