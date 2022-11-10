Share:

ISLAMABAD - Counsel of former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan Wednesday contended law minister had informed that though detailed discussion could not be held on the amendments in the Parliament, but these were an­alyzed in the Parliamentary Com­mittee. He asked from Additional Attorney General Amir Rehman to find out whether the amendments were scrutinized in the Committee and who were its members?

The Chief Justice further said that in the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, they have an opportu­nity to talk to the law minister, as he is also its member. He said that the law minister had shared with him that many members gave votes in favour of amendments as they saw their colleagues are also voting. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said that one way to undo the amendments is that when your party (PTI) comes into power you can change them.

Kh Haris said that it is very dif­ficult to take action against those who were acquitted by the Ac­countability Courts subsequent to the amendments in NAO. He claimed that the documents have started disappearing. He said that in Asif Ali Zardari’s three cases the original papers are missing therefore the cases were decided in his favour.

The PTI counsel further con­tended that had the Section 31-A of NAO not changed Ishaq Dar could not have come back. The witnesses in the NAB cas­es against the people, who are in government, have been killed.

Justice Mansoor said that they will lose out in the next elec­tions if they have been doing such things. Justice Ijaz remarked that after the changes of regime there is seesaw changes. There is flurry of acquittal. Those who were ac­quitted got clean chit, he added.

Justice Mansoor remarked that in the democratic process one government comes and brings some laws. He questioned wheth­er the Supreme Court keep the Parliament stunting do not change the laws or pass such and such law.

Kh Haris argued that the de­mocracy is not to win elections with majority but democracy is the rule of law. It is not 100 per cent right of the parliament to make the law that takes away the rights of the people. They (in­cumbent govt functionaries) are trying to camouflage things to get out of their cases.

Justice Ijaz said, “Suppose, we agree with the petitioner and strike down the amendments then would be the effect of our order?” Whether the cases decided subse­quent to the amendment would be reversed or whether they will be reopened? Justice Mansoor in­quired whether striking down the amendments will revive the previ­ous cases or not? Kh Haris argued that the amendments have en­croached upon the fundamental rights of the people. The nation­al wealth belong to the people of Pakistan, adding 85 cases against them [PPP, PML-N and others] have been returned to the NAB.

Later, the bench adjourned the hearing till today for further pro­ceedings.