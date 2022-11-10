Share:

Peaceful protest is a democratic right under the constitution. However, that right should not be abused to the extent that people are being inconvenienced in their everyday lives, and business is put to a stop almost on the daily.

This is the situation we see unravelling in Rawalpindi and Islamabad with Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) deciding to protest every day as part of their demonstrations to protest the murder attempt on party chief Imran Khan. Thousands of residents of Rawalpindi, including schoolchildren, senior citizens, patients, and vendors, have been facing several hurdles in carrying on with their daily activities.

As a result of these protests, families, children, and senior citizens remained stuck in traffic jams for hours on all three days. It is reported that even ambulances blaring sirens were not given the right of way to pass through.

Showing its political strength to the government is necessary for any opposition party to negotiate. However, the PTI needs to enact wiser tactics, and have a principled approach behind the protest. Protest is a right but blocking roads for the sake of it is a means to cause citizens problems, even though this has nothing to do with the political tussle.

If the PTI continues this way of protesting, not only is it provoking the government to react but it will also soon belie the cause of its protest—which is to gather support. If PTI party workers continue to disrupt everyday life, it will weaken support as people are stopped from convening to their businesses, schools and hospitals. These day-to-day protests have not achieved much in the past, and are usually called off on some pretext or the other—these demonstrations may have the same fate, and if so, the party will have achieved nothing but inconveniencing people going about their lives.