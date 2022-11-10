Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamait Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Mau­lana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday said an interest-free eco­nomic system was a bless­ing for the people. Fazl, in a meeting with Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar who called on him, here, at his residence, said it would help building an Islamic financial sys­tem and boost economic activities in the light of Quran and Sunnah. He also paid tribute to the fi­nance minister and appre­ciated his bold decision for withdrawing the ap­peal of state and national banks from the apex court. In the meeting, both dig­nitaries discussed future strategies and measures to expand the radius of Is­lamic banking across the country. Later on, talking to the media, Fazl appre­ciated the unwavering ef­forts of Minister Dar to get Pakistan out of the Finan­cial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list. He said as long as Minister Dar was the finance minister, Pakistan’s economy was on the right track and it was improving with every passing day. “Taking back the appeal against Federal Shariat Court’s decision against the use interest [in the banking sector] is a positive gesture and it has infused happiness in the nation,” he maintained