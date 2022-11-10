Share:

Peshawar - Like other parts of the country, the 145th birthday anniversary of the great national poet philosopher, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was celebrated on Wednesday with national zeal and fervour in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In provincial metropolis Peshawar, the day dawned with special prayers in mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country and eternal peace of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and all the martyrs of the country, who laid down their lives during Pakistan’s freedom movement. All public and private sector schools and colleges across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were directed to arrange special programmes in connection with the ‘Iqbal Day’ such as holding discussing biography and thoughts of national poet Allama Iqbal, speech tion with the momentous day and all the federal and provincial government offices were remained closed. The Poet of the East (Allama Iqbal) had born on 9th November 1877 in Sialkot. Dr Muhammad Iqbal came into political and literary horizon of the subcontinent when the Muslims were subjected to an unending ordeal of discrimination, inequality and disparity after failure in the 1857 war of independence. Allama Iqbal instilled a new vigour and inspiration into Muslims of subcontinent. The historic Allahabad address delivered by Allama Iqbal during the 21st annual session of the All India Muslim League on 29th December 1930 had outlined a clear vision of an independent state for Muslim- majority provinces in northwestern India.