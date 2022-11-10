QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said on Wednesday that Allama Muhammad Iqbal taught courage and bravery to Muslims in his poetry.
On the occasion of the birth anniversary of poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the CM said in Allama Iqbal’s poetry, the element of unity is dominant. “Allama Iqbal encouraged the Muslims to adhere to the guiding principles of the ancestors and follow them fully and adhere to their teachings,” he maintained.
He recalled that Allama Muhammad Iqbal was the first to present the concept of two national ideology. The Muslims of the sub-continent realised the vision of Iqbal and the dream of achieving a separate state for themselves under the leadership of the Quaid-i-Azam.
CM Balochistan noted that youth was the focus of Allama Iqbal’s thought and poetry. He gave the youth the title of Shaheen.
Bizinjo further added that Iqbal’s poetry and philosophy were a beacon for the young generation.
BALOCHISTAN CM CONGRATULATES PAKISTAN CRICKET TEAM
Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed his happiness on the success of Pakistan team in the semi-final of T20 World Cup.
“I congratulate the nation for the memorable success in the semi-final match,” he said on Wednesday.
The CM said team Pakistan under the leadership of Captain Babar Azam showed excellent performance in every field.
“The performance of all the team and management is commendable,” he lauded. Terming success a result of team work, he said team Pakistan consists of talented players.
“It is hoped that every Pakistani player will play a full role to win in the final as well,” Balochistan CM said, adding nation’s prayers are with his team.