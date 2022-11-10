QUETTA    -   Balochistan Chief Minis­ter (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said on Wednesday that Allama Mu­hammad Iqbal taught courage and bravery to Muslims in his poetry. 

On the occasion of the birth an­niversary of poet Allama Muham­mad Iqbal, the CM said in Allama Iqbal’s poetry, the element of unity is dominant. “Allama Iqbal encour­aged the Muslims to adhere to the guiding principles of the ancestors and follow them fully and adhere to their teachings,” he maintained.

He recalled that Allama Muham­mad Iqbal was the first to present the concept of two national ideol­ogy. The Muslims of the sub-con­tinent realised the vision of Iqbal and the dream of achieving a sepa­rate state for themselves under the leadership of the Quaid-i-Azam.

CM Balochistan noted that youth was the focus of Allama Iqbal’s thought and poetry. He gave the youth the title of Shaheen.

Bilawal seeks compensation, not charity or reparations, for flood damages

Bizinjo further added that Iqbal’s poetry and philosophy were a bea­con for the young generation.

BALOCHISTAN CM CONGRATU­LATES PAKISTAN CRICKET TEAM

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo ex­pressed his happiness on the suc­cess of Pakistan team in the semi-final of T20 World Cup.

“I congratulate the nation for the memorable success in the semi-final match,” he said on Wednesday. 

The CM said team Pakistan un­der the leadership of Captain Babar Azam showed excellent perfor­mance in every field. 

“The performance of all the team and management is commendable,” he lauded. Terming success a result of team work, he said team Paki­stan consists of talented players.

“It is hoped that every Pakistani player will play a full role to win in the final as well,” Balochistan CM said, adding nation’s prayers are with his team.

FM Bilawal in Riyadh on two-day official visit to Kingdom