QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minis­ter (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said on Wednesday that Allama Mu­hammad Iqbal taught courage and bravery to Muslims in his poetry.

On the occasion of the birth an­niversary of poet Allama Muham­mad Iqbal, the CM said in Allama Iqbal’s poetry, the element of unity is dominant. “Allama Iqbal encour­aged the Muslims to adhere to the guiding principles of the ancestors and follow them fully and adhere to their teachings,” he maintained.

He recalled that Allama Muham­mad Iqbal was the first to present the concept of two national ideol­ogy. The Muslims of the sub-con­tinent realised the vision of Iqbal and the dream of achieving a sepa­rate state for themselves under the leadership of the Quaid-i-Azam.

CM Balochistan noted that youth was the focus of Allama Iqbal’s thought and poetry. He gave the youth the title of Shaheen.

Bizinjo further added that Iqbal’s poetry and philosophy were a bea­con for the young generation.

BALOCHISTAN CM CONGRATU­LATES PAKISTAN CRICKET TEAM

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo ex­pressed his happiness on the suc­cess of Pakistan team in the semi-final of T20 World Cup.

“I congratulate the nation for the memorable success in the semi-final match,” he said on Wednesday.

The CM said team Pakistan un­der the leadership of Captain Babar Azam showed excellent perfor­mance in every field.

“The performance of all the team and management is commendable,” he lauded. Terming success a result of team work, he said team Paki­stan consists of talented players.

“It is hoped that every Pakistani player will play a full role to win in the final as well,” Balochistan CM said, adding nation’s prayers are with his team.