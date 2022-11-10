Share:

Islamabad-Showing firmness to their basic objective of maintaining law and order and ensure peace in the city, personnel of Islamabad capital police performed their duties with zeal and zest during the law and order situations and successfully tackled 654 gatherings as most of these were rallies and processions during the last five months.

Islamabad police are performing various kinds of duties and its personnel are accomplishing their responsibilities with best of their capabilities despite several constraints. “Successful handling of around 654 events in the last five months is the reflection of the best performance of Islamabad police which are always committed to provide safety to the citizens,” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said here Monday.

Around six political gatherings and events, 70 religious events, 67 protests and rallies, seven National Assembly and Senate sessions, 75 law and orders, 105 events and 276 miscellaneous activities and functions were successfully handled by the Islamabad police during the last five months. The IGP Islamabad said that our force is fully committed to performing their duties and the law and order situation has also improved a lot due to the best strategy and elaborate security arrangements. In various gatherings at Islamabad, police officers stood at front lines with their jawans in ensuring peaceful handling and provided them guidance by remaining present at the spots. “With the devotion of our jawans, Islamabad police have become a role model for other law enforcement agencies and remained successful in maintaining peace and tranquility despite several challenging situations emerging on various occasions during the last five months,” the IGP said.

According to details, elaborate security arrangements were also made during visits or movements of VVIPs and foreign delegates or other important personalities in Islamabad during the last five months. A total of 1,879 escort duties were also ensured during these five months.

Meanwhile, DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha has said that a comprehensive security plan has been made and implemented and extra vigilance is being made against suspects. He has also directed all police officials including SDPOs and SHOs to remain vigilant against those involved in anti-social activities and ensure effective patrolling in their jurisdictions especially at entry and exit points of the capital.