LAHORE - A delegation of Jamat-e-Islami led by its Amir Sirajul Haq called on PTI chairman Imran Khan at his Zaman Park resi­dence on Wednesday. The JI leaders inquired af­ter the health of Imran Khan and prayed for his early recovery. Senior PTI leaders, Ejaz Ch and Ali Zaidi were present in the meeting. Liaqat Baloch was also part of the JI delegation which met the PTI chief