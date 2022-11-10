Share:

GLASGOW- Kazakhstan began their Billie Jean King Cup finals campaign with victory over hosts Britain on Tuesday while seven-times champions Australia saw off Slovakia in the opening tie. Formerly called the Fed Cup, the event was renamed in honour of American 12-time major winner King and restructured into a ‘World Cup of tennis’ format concluding with 12 nations competing over one week for the title. Yulia Putintseva and Briton Katie Boulter looked evenly matched when they took one set apiece before the Kazakh 27-year-old stepped up a gear and stormed into a 4-0 lead in the decider before sealing a 4-6 6-3 6-2 victory. Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina then sealed the tie in 73 minutes by beating Harriet Dart 6-1 6-4 and give Kazakhstan an unassailable 2-0 lead. Britain next face Spain on Thursday. Earlier, Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic and Storm Sanders won their singles matches in straight sets in their 2-1 win over Slovakia in the opening tie of Group B. Sanders beat Viktoria Kuzmova 6-4 6-3 while Tomljanovic eased past Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-1 6-2. Slovakia did manage to get on the board when the doubles pairing of Kuzmova and Tereza Mihalikova beat Sanders and Ellen Perez 2-6 6-3 10-6.