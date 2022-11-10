Share:

LAHORE - Mansoor Ehsan has been elected as new elected chairman of Pakistan Footwear Manufacturing Association (PFMA) for the year 2022-2023. Mansoor Ehsan Sheikh is the chief executive officer of the renowned shoe brand Xarasoft. A ceremony was arranged to the PFMA office where the members of the body’s Lahore office welcomed the newly elected chairman. In his address, Mansoor Ehsan lauded the efforts of the outgoing chairman Zahid Hussain from Rafum Industries, office-bearers and retiring members of the Executive Committee. He vowed to put in sincere efforts for the resolution of the problems afflicting the industry. He pledged to continue the ongoing projects and asserted that all out efforts would be made for future progress and prosperity of the footwear sector. Mansoor Ehsan said that all the possible avenues would be explored for joint ventures with the international footwear companies besides focusing on the skill development of workers and managers for the collective good of the sector. The newly elected chairman said that excellence would be ensured in all the departments so Pakistan’s footwear sector could compete at the global level to ensure quality in shoe production. He said that horizontal and vertical linkages would be developed to support the industry in the country. He assured to take all necessary decisions in consensus of the Executive Committee for the larger interest of the footwear sector and manufacturers of Pakistan. He said that every possible step would be put in place to engage government departments for an enabling environment to serve for the benefit of exporters, manufacturers, component supplies, large, medium and small industries of footwear along with mutual interest of SMEs. He said that rapport would be developed with the relevant government quarters and national policy makers to address the key challenges and issues faced by the industry and manufacturers.