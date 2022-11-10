Share:

MULTAN - Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has started preparations for the grand cleanliness plan in the city of Saints. According to the plan, the streets, roads and markets of the citizens who shall cooperate with the company in terms of cleanliness, will be declared as model areas. Dustbins will be installed in the model areas and an ideal sanitation system will be established there while the best performing workers in the model area will be rewarded. MWMC Chairman Adam Saeed Raan has given the task to Communication Department for preparing a media plan in this regard. On the occasion of the briefing given by the Communication wing here, Chairman Adam Saeed Raan said that funds will be collected in the forms of donation from industrial and commercial organisations for the implementation of the grand cleanliness plan and he will also spend money from his own pocket to make the campaign successful. He said the role of media was very important for any government or organisation so the media will be made partner in the grand cleanliness drive. He directed the Communication Wing to prepare a media plan based on awareness about cleanliness in commercial and educational institutions and plan to organise road shows.