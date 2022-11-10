ISLAMABAD - Since the PTI has decided to resume its long-march, the national assembly secretariat has decided to put on halt its deliberations over accepting 125 submitted resignations. The 125 PTI’s MNAs resignations are pending for verification in the national assembly for the last over five months, only few have been accepted, sources said. The government is avoiding to open a new Pandora box by accepting the resignations of PTI’s members as conducting bye-elections on a large number of lawmakers is tantamount to put the federal government in another chaos. PTI’s parliamentarians from the lower house of the parliament were earlier summoned in the parliament for the verification of their resignations. These 125 MNAs of PTI, who have submitted their resignations, in a show of loyalty had not even responded to the warning from the concerned office about their resignations. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) MNAs did not appear before Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf individually for the verification of their submitted resignations. The National Assembly Speaker a couple of months before summoned all the MNAs for the verification of their resignations. Political experts viewed that this would be the first case of its nature in parliamentary history as 125 resignations are pending for the verifications for the last five months.
Share:
JAVAID UR RAHMAN
November 10, 2022
Share: