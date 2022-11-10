Share:

ISLAMABAD - Since the PTI has decided to resume its long-march, the national assembly secretariat has decided to put on halt its deliberations over accept­ing 125 submitted resigna­tions. The 125 PTI’s MNAs resignations are pending for verification in the na­tional assembly for the last over five months, only few have been accepted, sources said. The govern­ment is avoiding to open a new Pandora box by ac­cepting the resignations of PTI’s members as con­ducting bye-elections on a large number of lawmak­ers is tantamount to put the federal government in another chaos. PTI’s par­liamentarians from the lower house of the parlia­ment were earlier sum­moned in the parliament for the verification of their resignations. These 125 MNAs of PTI, who have submitted their resigna­tions, in a show of loyalty had not even responded to the warning from the concerned office about their resignations. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) MNAs did not appear before Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf individually for the verification of their sub­mitted resignations. The National Assembly Speak­er a couple of months before summoned all the MNAs for the verification of their resignations. Po­litical experts viewed that this would be the first case of its nature in par­liamentary history as 125 resignations are pending for the verifications for the last five months.