LAHORE - A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy assumed the charge of guards in an impressive Change of Guard Ceremony held at mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on Wednesday as the nation celebrates 145th birth anniversary of the Na­tional Poet. The poet of East with the vision of independent state inspired the creation of Pakistan, said a Paki­stan Navy media release. The contin­gent of Pakistan Navy assumed cere­monial guard duties with traditional spirit and enthusiasm. The outgoing Pakistan Rangers Punjab ceremoni­ously handed over the guard duties to Pakistan Navy. Pakistan Navy Sta­tion Commander at Lahore, Com­modore Sajid Hussain graced the occasion as the chief guest, who pre­sented a mark of respect at Allama Iqbal mausoleum. The ceremonial Guard mounting was followed by flo­ral wreath laying at the mausoleum by Chief Guest on behalf of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Officers, Sail­ors and Navy Civilians of Pakistan Navy. Later on, Station Commander offered Fateha and recorded his re­marks in the visitor book paying rich tribute to the National Poet. The ceremony was attended by civil and military dignitaries and large num­ber of general public.