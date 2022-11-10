LAHORE - In light of government policy to expand country’s aviation industry and exploit the potential of being new aviation hub, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has assigned three mega development projects of aviation sector to National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK). These projects were: up-gradation and expansion of Begum Nusrat Bhutto (BNB) Sukkur Airport as an international airport for wide-body aircraft with all allied facilities; design and construction supervision for expansion and renovation of passenger terminal building and allied infrastructure facilities at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore; and Aviation Tower at Islamabad. In this connection, a formal consultancy contract signing ceremony was held here at Allama Iqbal International Airport on Wednesday. The ceremony was witnessed by Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Federal Minister of Aviation, Khaqan Murtaza, DG PCAA and Dr. Tahir Masood, Managing Director NESPAK. The signing of agreement was made by Engr. V. S. Sodha, Director P&D on behalf of PCAA and Muhammad Farooq, GM/Head NESPAK Karachi Division for Sukkur and Lahore Airport and with Danish Raza, GM/Head NESPAK Islamabad Division for Aviation Tower Islamabad
