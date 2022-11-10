Share:

LAHORE - In light of government policy to expand country’s aviation indus­try and exploit the potential of being new aviation hub, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has assigned three mega develop­ment projects of aviation sector to National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK). These proj­ects were: up-gradation and ex­pansion of Begum Nusrat Bhutto (BNB) Sukkur Airport as an in­ternational airport for wide-body aircraft with all allied facilities; design and construction supervi­sion for expansion and renovation of passenger terminal building and allied infrastructure facilities at Allama Iqbal International Air­port, Lahore; and Aviation Tower at Islamabad. In this connection, a formal consultancy contract sign­ing ceremony was held here at Al­lama Iqbal International Airport on Wednesday. The ceremony was witnessed by Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Federal Minister of Avia­tion, Khaqan Murtaza, DG PCAA and Dr. Tahir Masood, Managing Director NESPAK. The signing of agreement was made by Engr. V. S. Sodha, Director P&D on behalf of PCAA and Muhammad Fa­rooq, GM/Head NESPAK Karachi Division for Sukkur and Lahore Airport and with Danish Raza, GM/Head NESPAK Islamabad Division for Aviation Tower Is­lamabad