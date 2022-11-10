Share:

New City Paradise is a world-class housing project available to fulfil the investors’ residing needs and commercial opportunities.

It is a 4,256 Kanal PHATA-approved housing society developed by developers of New City Wah .The location of New City Paradise is quite ideal as it is located at a 330-feet GT Road, adjacent to the CPEC Route and Burhan Interchange, and M-1 Motorway.

New City Paradise is developed by the developers of New City Wah. Chaudhry Qamar Zaman is the Chairman, and Chaudry Saad Zaman is the Chief Executive of the whole project.

A highly qualified team of experts is working on the project day and night with zeal and enthusiasm. Meticulous effort has been paid to design and plan the project with all the world-class amenities at an affordable price.

The No Objection Certificate (NOC) of New City Paradise is allegedly approved by the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA). Its registration number is DG-PHATA/W-I/PHS/61/2022.

The management and developers are striving to meet all the requirements to acquire other relevant NOCs from the competent authorities. This is almost 20,000 Kanal housing society, and 4256 Kanal is already approved.

It is important to mention for the investors that plots prices around the project are being sold at high prices, but similar size plots in New City Paradise are offered at least prices.

Bookings can be done by visiting the society's office located at the ground floor of New City Arcade in New City Wah.