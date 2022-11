Share:

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif says no one will be allowed to create instability in the country.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he said use of mobs and violence by PTI to get its demands fulfilled is an undemocratic behavior that will only weaken state system.

The Minister said PTI chief Imran Khan put national interest on stake, derailed the economy and the foreign policy and today, he is misleading the youth to a new end of instability.