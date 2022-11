Share:

SEOUL-North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile Wednesday, Seoul’s military said, the latest launch from Pyongyang following a record-breaking testing blitz earlier this month.

The launch comes as the United States counted votes in the midterm elections for the House and Senate, which Seoul’s spy agency had previously warned would be a possible moment for Kim Jong Un to conduct a long-expected nuclear test. “North Korea fires an unspecified ballistic missile towards East Sea,” Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan. The military did not give any further details.

Japan also confirmed the launch, with the government tweeting that Pyongyang “has launched a suspected ballistic missile”. Earlier this month, North Korea conducted a flurry of launches, including an intercontinental ballistic missile, which Seoul said appeared to have failed. Pyongyang also fired a short-range ballistic missile that crossed the de facto maritime border and landed near the South’s territorial waters. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said at the time that it was “effectively a territorial invasion”.