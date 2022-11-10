Share:

ISLAMABAD- Maintaining its upward trajectory among Asian universities, the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) has retained its first position among the Pakistani Higher Education Institutions for the 6th consecutive year, as per QS Asia University Rankings 2023. NUST has ascended seven positions from the last year’s Ranking of #74, thereby landing amongst the top 9% universities in Asia. In addition, the university has taken a leap of 24 positions in the last six years, from #91 in the 2018 Asian rankings to the present #67 in the 2023 rankings, which is the fastest elevation by any Pakistani university during this period.

As many as 760 Asian universities are ranked in the latest edition of Asian rankings by Quacquarelli Symonds, one of the most highly cited International University Ranking in the world.

QS Rankings are carried out based on academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/ student ratio, citation per paper, paper per faculty, staff with PhD, and internationalisation. It also merits mention that NUST holds the singular honour of being no. 1 in Pakistan as per QS World University Ranking (ranked 334), QS Young University Ranking (ranked 41) and Asian University Ranking (ranked 67).