Share:

At the United Nations Pakistan has said that it considers as a national responsibility the safety and security of its nuclear power plants and research reactors.

This was stated by Pakistan's Ambassador and deputy permanent representative to UN, Aamir Khan while speaking on the annual report of the Vienna-based UN agency.

Aamir Khan said that Pakistan had developed a comprehensive nuclear safety and security regime.

He said the nuclear power plants and research reactors of Pakistan are based on an extensive legislative and regulatory framework governing the security of nuclear materials, radioactive substances, associated facilities and activities.

He said Pakistan regularly review and update the nuclear system in light of the IAEA guidance documents and international best practices, noting that the safety and verification aspects of the Agency's mandate remain its important pillars.

He said that Pakistan views nuclear energy as a reliable, consistent and carbon-free source of electricity generation.

He said that Pakistan’s efforts to expand nuclear power generation and to increase its share in the national energy mix are driven by the fact that it is not only an energy-deficient country but also one of the most vulnerable countries to the impact of climate change.