LAHORE-Pakistan hockey team outpaced Japan by 5-3 to earn the bronze medal in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2022 on Wednesday in Ipoh, Malaysia. The men in green won a medal at the event for the first time in 11 years.

In the first quarter of the postion match, Kentaro Fukuda gave Japan the lead in the ninth minute which couldn’t last long as Pakistan’s Hanan Shahid successfully converted a superb goal in the 10th minute to level the score at 1-1. The men in green then scored two goals in the second quarter to take a good 3-1 lead. Arbaz and Rooman were the players from Pakistan, who slammed in one goal each.

Japan then bounced back in style in the third quarter when Yuma Nagai reduced the Pakistan’s lead to 2-3 in the 30th minute. However, Rooman continued to play well and pumped in a fantastic goal in the 34th minute of the match that once again stretched the Pakistan lead to 4-2.

In the final quarter, Yuma Nagai pulled one back for Japan in the 49th minute but Abdul Rana added another goal for Pakistan three minutes later to finish the match with men in green having 5-3 lead. It must be noted that Pakistan finished fourth on the points table, with one victory in the five games. Pakistan earning a medal in the event is commendable as they did so without having the services of their experienced players.

Earlier, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) was forced to send a young squad for the tournament after nine players, including Ammad Butt, Hammad Anjum, Moeen Shakeel and Rizwan Ali, decided against joining the training camp last month. According to sources, lucrative contracts in England league hockey, as compared to those offered by the PHF, and reservations with the Pakistan team coaching staff were among the reasons behind the players’ decision to move abroad.