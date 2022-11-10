Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday appreciated Egypt on excellent arrangements for COP27. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met the Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Hassan Shoukry on the sidelines of COP27 World Leaders Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh to discuss the bilateral matters, the foreign ministry said. Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman was also present in the meeting. The Foreign Minister congratulated the Egyptian Foreign Minister for excellent arrangements for the COP27. He invited his Egyptian counterpart to visit Pakistan early next year to commence bilateral activities for celebrations of 75 years of friendly relations. During the meeting, the Foreign Ministers discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. They also discussed the way forward for enhanced bilateral engagement to further strengthen cooperation in political, trade, economic, cultural and commercial domains