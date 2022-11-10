Share:

LAHORE-Ghulam Fatima’s maiden five-wicket haul and half-centuries from Bismah Maroof and Sadaf Shamas led Pakistan to a five-wicket win over Ireland in the third ODI on Wednesday here at the Gaddafi Stadium and helped Pakistan record a clean sweep over Ireland.

The win also helped the hosts take all six points for the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25. Pakistan are currently on the second spot with 10 points, while India are leading the Championship with 12 points from six games.

Chasing 226 to win, Pakistan opening batters failed to contribute in the third ODI as Muneeba Ali (12) and Sidra Amin (10) were back in the hut inside nine overs with 28 runs on the board. Sadaf Shamas was joined by captain Bismah and both knitted a 124-run partnership for the third wicket. Bismah got out in the 32nd over not before scoring 57 off 70, smashing five fours.

The right-handed Sadaf struck seven boundaries during her 80-ball 72 before getting out to Eimear Richardson, who claimed 2-45 in 10 overs. Unbroken 33-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Omaima Sohail (25) and Sidra Nawaz (18) helped Pakistan achieved the target in the 48th over with five wickets to spare.

Earlier, today’s match will be remembered for many records made by the home side. At the time of toss, Bismah became the first Pakistan’s women cricketer to feature in 121 ODIs. She broke the record of Sana Mir – who featured for Pakistan in 120 ODIs from 2005 to 2019. Bismah during the course of her innings also became the first Pakistan batter to score 3,000 ODI runs.

She also completed her 1,000 runs as ODI captain – second behind Sana Mir’s 1,069 runs. Wicketkeeper-batter Sidra Nawaz completed her 100 international dismissals across all formats. Left-arm spinner Nashra Sundhu also completed her 100 wickets across both formats.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Ireland opening batters made full use of their captain’s decision and knitted a 84-run partnership for the first wicket. Lewis was the first one to return back to the hut, scoring 39 off 67 balls. Leah Paul scored 94-ball 65 with the help of six boundaries while Amy Hunter hit a 43-ball 41, striking 7 fours.

That the Ireland were bowled out for 225 in the final over was largely due to leg-spin of Ghulam Fatima, who grabbed 5-34 that was her maiden five-wicket haul and she also ended up taking eight wickets in the series - the highest amongst both teams. Left-arm spinner Nashra Sundhu bagged 2-40, while Fatima Sana and debutant Umm-e-Hani got a wicket each. After winning the ODI series 3-0, both sides will feature in the three T20Is from Saturday (Nov 12).