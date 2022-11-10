Share:

Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Wednesday sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala about the triple- murder case in the Airport Police Station area of Majra Kalan in Sialkot and ordered immediate arrest of the accused. The Chief Minister directed that further action should be taken by bringing the accused under the grip of the law and that justice be ensured for the bereaved families. He further directed that the best treatment facilities should be provided to the injured. CM greets Pakistan cricket team for trouncing New Zealand The Punjab Chief Minister felicitated the Pakistan cricket team for trouncing the New Zealand cricket team in the T20 semi-final cricket match and reaching the final of T20 World Cup. In his message issued here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that the national cricket team enhanced the festivities of ‘Iqbal Day’ by winning the cricket match. He remarked well-done for the green shirts and acknowledged the splendid performance of Babar Azam, Rizwan and Haris. He said that due to their excellent batting performance Pakistan cricket team reached the T20 world cup final and hoped that cricket team would return to their homeland by winning the T20 World Cup. Parvez Elahi said that the national cricket players proved to be the ‘Shaheens’ of Allama Iqbal, adding that the Shaheens by winning the semi-final match had given most beautiful gift to the nation on the occasion of ‘Iqbal Day’.