“Do not compare yourself to others.

If you do so, you are insulting yourself.”

–Adolf Hitler

In 1938, the Nazis launched a campaign of terror against Jewish people, their homes and their businesses in Germany and Austria. The violence continued for a day and a half and was later termed the night of Kristallnacht. Countless windows of businesses were smashed, over a 100 Jews were killed and 7500 buildings were damaged and vandalised. 30,000 Jewish men were also arrested and many out of them were sent to concentration camps. The night of Kristallnacht represented a dramatic rise in violence against the Jews and prompted 100,000 of them to leave Germany for other countries. The international community though outraged by the event, did not act as strongly as one would have expected. The worst that happened was that diplomatic relations were broken off.