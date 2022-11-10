Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif reached Lon­don yesterday and held a long meeting with his elder brother, PML-N Quaid and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on the prevailing political situation in Pa­kistan and how to tack­ in New York. The sources said that various options to tackle the long march of PTI were discussed in the meeting between the two brothers. PM Sheh­baz Sharif after the meet­ing did not talk to the me­dia present outside the residence of Nawaz Shar­if. Shehbaz would meet his brother Nawaz Shar­if again before departing to Islamabad on Thursday. About the government al­ready made it clear that the appointment of next army chief would be as per the procedure mentioned in the Constitution. The tenure of incumbent Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Ba­jwa is going to lapse in the last week of this month.