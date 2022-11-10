ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached London yesterday and held a long meeting with his elder brother, PML-N Quaid and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on the prevailing political situation in Pakistan and how to tack in New York. The sources said that various options to tackle the long march of PTI were discussed in the meeting between the two brothers. PM Shehbaz Sharif after the meeting did not talk to the media present outside the residence of Nawaz Sharif. Shehbaz would meet his brother Nawaz Sharif again before departing to Islamabad on Thursday. About the government already made it clear that the appointment of next army chief would be as per the procedure mentioned in the Constitution. The tenure of incumbent Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa is going to lapse in the last week of this month.
Share: