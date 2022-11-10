Share:

ISLAMABAD - Taking a strong exception to the role of the federal officers posted in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in facilitating the PTI long march, and not performing their duties in accordance with the official discipline and rules of the service, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought details of such officers from federal intelligence agencies to penalise them in the promotion board, likely to meet in the first week of December. The meeting of the board, has been convened at a time when the promotions decided in the previous board held in mid-August have not been notified yet, due to certain reasons. Sources in the federal bureaucracy told The Nation the Prime Minister has ordered reviewing the promotions made in the previous board. PM Shehbaz Sharif, before departing to London from Egypt, ordered that a concerned committee will judge the conduct of the federal officers in the ongoing political crisis to see if they acted in accordance with the law or otherwise. The extraordinary decision on punishing the bureaucracy was taken keeping in view their partisan role in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where PTI has the government. The federal government ordered blockade of roads to prevent the long march from moving towards Islamabad, however to the utter surprise of the government, these officers including police and Pakistan Administrative Services turned a blind eye towards such orders by the federal government. The Inter-Services Intelligence and Intelligence Bureau have been directed to submit fresh reports, especially of the officers of Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS) and Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) posted in these two provinces. The officers who are under review are of BS-19 to BS-21. The intelligence agencies have been directed to furnish reports till November 22, so that the promotion board could decide the future of such officers in the light of these reports, in the promotion board meeting. The Interior Ministry through an official memo already told the federal officers posted in Punjab and KP about the importance of adhering to the Constitution and law by all concerned. “Civil servants are bound to act as servants of the state and their actions should be subservient to the relevant constitutional provisions to ensure smooth conduct of relations between the federation and the provinces,” the 26th October memo said. The officers were told that there should be a defined way of carrying out protests as enshrined in the Constitution and declared in various judgments of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The memo clearly stated that it is equally important to ensure that no government employee be allowed to join any such protest. “In view of the aforesaid, it is reiterated that any deviation from the laws of the land by the federal officers shall not be allowed at any cost,” reads an office memo issued on October 26 by the Interior Ministry.