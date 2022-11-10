Share:

Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal has said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has mobilized the international community to cooperate in tackling climate change and help Pakistan in rehabilitation and reconstruction of millions of flood-affected people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Imran Khan has put the entire nation in a turmoil due to his stubbornness.

About the possibility of imposing Governor's rule in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ahsan Iqbal said that it is an extreme step but the constitution allows federation to keep the system running.

He said the country needs economic revival and rehabilitation of floods affectees rather than marches and protests.