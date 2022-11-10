Share:

KASUR - B-division police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested three gangsters and recovered cash, mobile phones and illegal weapons from their possession. On a tip-off, the police raided at the hideout of outlaws and arrested three members of Zulfiqar aka Jagga robbers gang including two women and recovered Rs165,000, a motorcycle, mobile phone and illegal weapons from them. During the preliminary interrogation, it revealed that the women members of the gang used to enter the houses in the pretext of employment and call their accomplices for house robbery. Cases have been registered against the outlaws. Further investigation was underway. DISTT ADMIN RETRIEVES 36 ACRES OF STATE LAND The district administration claimed on Wednesday to have retrieved 36 acres of state land worth Rs100 million from illegal occupants in tehsil Chunian. On the direction of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fiaz Ahmed Mohal, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Chunian Khurram Hamid along with a team raided at Sarha village of tehsil Chunian and retrieved the land from illegal occupants. The AC said that action against illegal occupants of state land was continued without any discrimination.