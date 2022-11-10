Share:

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has resigned from the Senate membership on Thursday.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar submitted his resignation to Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, he wrote in his resignation letter that he is submitting his resignation on the instructions of Senator Farooq H. Naek.

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that he is happy with the decision and also values his right to express his opinion on matters of public interest.

He further expressed gratefulness to the party leadership for giving him the Senate seat from Sindh. He said that, “Differences aside, it has been a wonderful journey with them, and I wish them all the best.”

Furthermore, the leader of the People’s Party raised questions that, "Are we members of the Indian Lok Sabha? Why our phones are constantly tapped? Why is our movement monitored and privacy invaded?"

“We are as much a part of the state as anyone else, we are not traitors,” he added.