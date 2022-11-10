Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi yes­terday signed the sum­mary for the appoint­ment of three judges in the Supreme Court of Pa­kistan as regular judges.

These judges include Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah, Sindh High Court judge Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed of Lahore High Court.

President Alvi also ap­proved appointment of senior most judge of IHC Justice Amir Farooq as Chief Justice of IHC, who would replace Jus­tice Athar Minallah.

President made these appointments under Article 175 of the Con­stitution. Later, notifica­tions of these appoint­ments were issued by the Ministry of Law and respective courts