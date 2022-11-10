ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi yesterday signed the summary for the appointment of three judges in the Supreme Court of Pakistan as regular judges.
These judges include Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah, Sindh High Court judge Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed of Lahore High Court.
President Alvi also approved appointment of senior most judge of IHC Justice Amir Farooq as Chief Justice of IHC, who would replace Justice Athar Minallah.
President made these appointments under Article 175 of the Constitution. Later, notifications of these appointments were issued by the Ministry of Law and respective courts