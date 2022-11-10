Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi has called for further accelerating the pace of digital transformation of governance system by equipping the bureaucracy with relevant tools and skills to put the country on fast-track of socio-economic development

He expressed these views during a briefing at Governor House in Peshawar on projects related to the digital transformation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The President said that a specialized cadre of bureaucracy could be raised to help governments speed-up their digital transformation process.

He stressed the need to digitalize all aspects of governance by introducing e-governance at all levels in the government departments.

Dr Arif Alvi said that access to Information Technology and basic IT infrastructure should be further improved throughout the country.

The President said that partnerships and collaborations among academia, industry and governments should be actively encouraged to produce market-ready skilled graduates and get them placements in the industry.