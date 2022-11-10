Share:

President Dr. Arif Alvi has stressed the need for massive awareness in society regarding insurance to enhance its share in GDP to strengthen national economy.

Addressing a seminar of federal insurance ombudsman in Peshawar on Thursday, he emphasized on adoption of latest technology to facilitate general public.

The President said implementation of modern technology is the only way for progress in developing countries.

He asked the ombudsman to initiate economic insurance regarding flood and other natural calamities.