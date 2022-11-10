Share:

LAHORE - Vice Chancellor of Punjab University (PU) and Government College University Lahore (GCU) Prof. Dr Asghar Zaidi along with teachers vis­ited Mazar-e-Iqbal and laid wreaths and offered Fateha there. Accord­ing to PU spokesman here on Wednesday, the VC paid rich homage to Dr. Allama Muham­mad Iqbal while noting down comments in the visitors log. On this occa­sion, the Vice Chancellor said, “Iqbal Day is actu­ally a day of account­ability for us. We should think whether we have understood the teach­ings of Allama Iqbal in true spirit or have we followed it in a correct manner?”, adding that it was necessary to benefit from the teachings of Al­lama Iqbal.