LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - The second phase of the PTI’s protest march is starting today from Wazirabad, the place In this connection, Imran Khan chaired a party meeting in La­hore on Wednesday evening to give final touches to the ar­rangements. Senior party leaders including Shah Mah­mood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Fawad Ch attended the meet­ing among others.

Security aspect of the long march was discussed in detail, according to sources.

Different options to press for the registration of new FIR con­taining names of three persons nominated by the PTI chairman also came under discussion. It was decided to challenge the FIR in the court of law.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that the march would resume today with no further delay in arriv­ing in Rawalpindi. In a tweet, he said the leaders of Gujranwa­la and Lahore divisions would hold a meeting regarding the march, following which a meet­ing of the senior leadership would take place.

He assured that there would be no further delay in the march’s arrival in Rawalpindi where Imran Khan would gath­er with “hundreds of thousands of people”. Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi chaired a meeting to review se­curity arrangements for the pro­test march particularly the one starting from T.T. Singh from to­morrow. PTI’s central leader Asad Umar, Provincial Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Umar Ayub, Provincial Advisor on Home Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Shaukat Bhatti, Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Additional Chief Secretary Home Captain (R) Asadullah Khan, Principal Sec­retary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Addl. IG (Operations), Addl. IG CTD, Addl. IG (Special Branch), CCPO Lahore, DIG (Op­erations), Secretary SH&ME, DG Rescue 1122, Commission­er Faisalabad Division. Commis­sioner Sargodha Division, RPOs of Faisalabad and Sargodha di­visions, Deputy Commissioners and DPOs of Chiniot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh and Jhang attended the meeting while Deputy Commissioner and DPO Chakwal attended the meeting via video Link.

The chief minister directed to ensure foolproof security ar­rangements of long march. He was told that long march route will be monitored through the drone and CCTV cameras while police commandos will be de­ployed on the roofs of the build­ings on the way. The CM di­rected to make excellent food arrangements for the officials being deputed on duty and stated that the police control room will work 24 hours.

The chief minister said that fo­cal persons have been appoint­ed in every district of the route in consultation with the PTI leadership. Parvez Elahi direct­ed to ensure the usage of bullet­proof rostrum and bulletproof shields on the container.

He said the participants of the long march remained peaceful earlier and will remain peaceful now as well. The CM asserted that the police and the admin­istration should leave no stone unturned to safeguard the lives and properties of people.

The CM stressed the need for coordination among all the concerned departments and directed to make alternate ar­rangements to maintain the traffic flow.

Earlier in the day, PTI and leaders and supporters contin­ued staging sit-ins for the third consecutive day on Wednes­day at different entry and exit points of the federal capital.

Parliamentary Affairs Minis­ter Muhammad Basharat Raja tweeted a video from the IJ Prin­cipal Road (IJP) in Islamabad, where party supporters were seen watching Pakistan’s T20 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand on a big screen on Wednesday. The provincial min­ister also wished the Pakistani team and captain Babar Azam good luck for the match.

“Today is the third day of sit-in at the entry and exit points of Islamabad. I am enjoying #PakvsNz cricket match at IJP Road along with PTI workers. Wishing Babar Azam and the team prayers & best wishes from the people of Rawalpin­di,” said Raja.