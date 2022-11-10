Share:

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 17,180.908 million.

These schemes were approved in the 26th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over the Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Feasibility Study for the Project “Smart City Lahore Phase-I” (PC-II) at the cost of Rs. 70.101 million, Establishment of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University of Technology, Lahore at the cost of Rs. 4,604.751 million, Strengthening of the Punjab Tianjin University of Technology, Lahore at the cost of Rs. 5,697.166 million and Integrated Farms Development in Punjab Barani Tract by ABAD at the cost of Rs. 825.100 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.