Pakistan is facing a worse fiscal crunch but on the other hand, Punjab is buying 100 new vehicles for the district administration to please and facilitate them, They already have vehicles in good condition. The CM is buying an aeroplane not less than 75m. The CM should keep a policy of austerity instead of huge amounts being spent on vehicles.

On the other hand, crime is growing and in 24 hours, 350 incidents of robberies were reported. The ATM user is not safe and targeted by robbers. The CM should pay attention towards governance which is worse than Sindh.

SHAKIR H SHAMIM,

Islamabad.