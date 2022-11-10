Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday lambasted the incumbent government, said he is not desperate to speed up the tempo of his long march, but that the rulers in Islamabad are.

Expressing his thoughts, while meeting with a delegation of journalists in Zaman Park, Imran said that the leaders opposed the EVMs because they knew that he [Imran] will defeat them. “If I had to approach the establishment for help, so why I talk about the EVMs? I don’t need the support of the establishment, but the PML-N and PPP do, added the former premier.

Slamming the PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Imran said that efforts are underway to ensure the return of Nawaz, adding that he [Nawaz] is fond of playing in the presence of his own umpires.

Continuing to take a swipe at the government, Imran said that rules are delaying the elections as they feared his [Imran’s] increasing popularity. Saying that he merely wants transparent elections, Imran added that the conduction of transparent elections is the only solution to all the problems, which the country is facing.