ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the presidential reference on the Reko diq agreement till Thursday. A five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, and Justice Jamaal Khan Mandokhel heard the presidential reference filed in the case. The president — on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has filed the reference last month to seek the top court’s opinion on the Reko Diq settlement agreement.