ISLAMABAD - Additional Attorney General for Pakistan (AAGP) on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court of Pakistan that the AGP office, Ministry of Law & Justice, Advocate General of Balochistan and Haider Mota are advising the government on legal side for reintroduction of the Reko Diq Project. A five-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail conducted hearing of the presidential reference on the Reko Diq Project. During the hearing, AAGP Amir Rehman informed the court that after the SC judgment, Balochistan Copper and Gold Project was launched in Reko Diq, under the supervision of Dr Samar Mubarakmand, a nuclear scientist. He added that Rs8.812 billion were spent for the exploration and mining of gold in Reko Diq from 2013 to 2015 but it wasted. Justice Ijaz remarked that is Dr Samar Mubarakmand the same person, who had appeared before the Supreme Court in another case and said that through gasification of coal mines the electricity would be generated, but later on nothing has happened. The AAGP said that in Pakistan Steel Mills case the Supreme Court has ruled that the government can form independent policy to retire the debt and it can adopt any mode/formula to retire the debt. He submitted that according to the Balochistan Mineral Rules (BMR) if a company has the exploration license then there was no need for the competitive bidding process for the mining lease. If a company explores deposit of minerals in a specific area and apply for the mining lease, then it should be given preference, he added. Amir Rehman argued that there was fee of mining lease, which is nominal, but the province is mostly benefitted in terms of royalty. Under the previous agreement the royalty to the Balochistan government was 2 per cent, which in the reconstructed project is 5 per cent. The AAG apprised the court that if a company explores minerals, and then obtains mining lease but later on relinquishes the mining lease or it is cancelled somehow, then in that case the competitive bidding is given where there are proven minerals. He submitted that in such project the bidding is not held, adding that the Chinese companies are interested in competitive bidding as it was done in Sandak and power project. Citing an Indian Supreme Court judgment, Rehman said that for transparency auction is not the sole mode in all the dealings (in various agreements). He added, “For transparency this should be noticed that there is no nepotism, favouritism and arbitrariness.” Rehman said that Balochistan provincial assembly on 9th June 2022 had passed amendment in ‘The Regulation of Mines and Oilfields and Mineral Development (Government Control) Act, 1948’ and incorporated Section 7, which relates to grant of mineral titles and mineral concessions, in it. He said that after paying $900 million to Antofagasta claim will be settled and Pakistan is now secure. Amir Rehman informed that after Supreme Court judgment in Maulvi Abdul Haq case Balochistan Copper and Gold Project was launched in Reko Diq, under the supervision of Dr Samar Mubarakmand. The AAG said that after the Supreme Court judgment in Maulvi Abdul Haq case the government was not able to attract even a single company to do mining in Reko Diq. Later, the bench deferred the hearing till Thursday (today) for further hearing