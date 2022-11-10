Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Wednesday condemned the attack on former Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that not to register an FIR as demanded by the complainant is illegal and violative of the SC judg­ments. President Supreme Court Bar Association Abid Shahid Zuberi, in statement issued by the SCBA office, said that it is the fundamental right of every citizen to register FIR. He added that it is the failure of the state, not to register FIR as demanded by the former Prime Minister which is illegal, without jurisdiction and is completely in violation of the judgments of the Supreme Court which requires that an F.I.R be registered as per the version of the complainant. Zuberi said, “Accord­ingly, this Association demands that the F.I.R should be registered, forthwith, in accordance with law.” The As­sociation had already condemned the attack on former Prime Minister Imran Khan that took place on 03rd of November 2022. The SCBA president said that it is the fundamental right of every citizen to hold peaceful pro­tests. It is the bounded duty of the state and the law enforcement agencies to protect the life, honor and dig­nity of every citizen of Pakistan.