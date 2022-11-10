Share:

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif resolved not to come under PTI’s pressure, especially on their key demand of early elections, sources told Geo News.

PM Shehbaz and his brother met at the Avenfield flats four hours after the younger Sharif arrived in the British capital after concluding his trip to Egypt for the COP27 climate conference.

A source shared that in the meeting that lasted for over three hours, only Nawaz, Shahbaz, Maryam, Suleman Sharif, Hasan and Hussain Nawaz and rest of the family members were present. No one from the party was asked to join the meeting.

Nawaz told Shahbaz to “continue doing his best to take Pakistan out of the economic crisis” and “not succumb to any kind of pressure”.

The brothers resolved that the elections will be held on time and PTI chief Imran Khan’s planned march on Islamabad will be dealt with legally, shared the source.

When the PM arrived for the meeting, he told the waiting media that “Pakistan has won the match against New Zealand, Alhamdullilah. Let’s pray that Pakistan wins in the final as well. Congratulations to the whole nation on this victory”.

If he will be discussing the appointment of the next army chief with the PML-N supremo, the PM said: “I have come today to meet my elder brother and my family. I am meeting them and their children after a long time.”

The PM did not share any other details.

After the end of the meeting, he was again pressed as to when the next chief of army staff will be appointed but the PM dodged the question again and said: “It was a family meeting with my brother, my nieces and my nephews and rest of the family joined too. We had lunch, gup shup and congratulations to all of you on Pakistan’s win.”

Shahbaz will meet Nawaz and some party leaders again today (Thursday).

This visit to London is the third such trip since Shahbaz became prime minister in April. Sharif’s visit to London comes two weeks before the end of Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure. The army chief is set to retire on November 29.

It has been reported that Shehbaz would consult Nawaz on the appointment of the Pakistan army chief.