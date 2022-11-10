Share:

LAHORE-Sitara-o-Hilal Foundation (SHF) organized an event “Bazam-Iqbal” to pay tribute to the Muffakkir-e-Pakistan Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal at the University of Management and Technology (UMT), Lahore. Flag hoisting and cake-cutting ceremony were also held along with the recitation of Iqbal’s poetry. Founder Sitara-o-Hilal Foundation Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Orya Maqbool Jan, Ahmad Hammad (poet) and students participated in the ceremony. Founder SHF, Ibrahim Hasan Murad paid homage to Dr.Allama Muhammad Iqbal and said that our nation needs to take inspiration from the message of Iqbal’s poetry to strengthen as a nation. Without Iqbal, the vision of Pakistan could never have been comprehended, he added.

Murad emphasized that now it is our individual and shared duty to play our role in the transformation of the nation with quality education and character development as per Iqbal’s teachings.

Murad further expressed that by following the footsteps of Allama Iqbal’s revolutionary poetry we can achieve heights in the political, economic, social and religious spheres. All the guest speakers of the event also paid a tribute to Dr. Allama Iqbal through their poetry and said that the formation of Pakistan was only possible due to the ideology of Iqbal and the leadership of Quaid.