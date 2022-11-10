Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Police have distributed special motorcycles to their brave cops who lost their limbs during encounters with criminals or met accidents while chasing the outlaws.

In the first phase, 19 special motorcycles prepared at a cost of more than Rs3.8 million were delivered at the doorsteps of disabled police officers belonging to different ranges across Sindh. In the second phase, another 35 similar motorcycles will be given away to the disabled personnel. According to Sindh Police AIG Welfare Faisal Abdullah Chachhar, the special motorcycles have been customised as per the specific physical requirements of the disabled police officers.

A policeman who has lost his right hand will be given a motorcycle with its accelerator fixed on the left side instead of the usual right side, and the one who has lost his left hand will be given a motorcycle with the operation in the right hand.

For a policeman who lost his left foot, the motorcycle gear is fixed on the right side instead of the left side, and if he does not have the right foot, the motorcycle brake has been moved to the left side. The AIG Welfare said that all the policemen who were given special motorcycles are in service and are performing light duty in different ranges and districts.

The Sindh Police Department and the Government of Sindh provide ex-gratia to the families of the police officers who were martyred during the encounters. Moving one step forward for the welfare of its personnel, Sindh Police have now started catering to the special needs of its employees who had been disabled while in service.