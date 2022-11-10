Share:

A summary regarding the appointment of the new Army Chief is likely to be sent next week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif decided in a meeting held in London.

The prime minister who is in Britain held a meeting with his elder brother and former PM Nawaz Sharif in London.

During the meeting, it was decided that the former PM and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan this year.

Sources privy to the meeting suggests that important decisions have been made in the meeting. It was also decided in the meeting that the government won’t be pressurized by the long march and the marchers will be dealt with according to law.

Sources further said that PM Shehbaz will make important appointments in the stipulated time and will meet coalition partners after returning to the country next week.

Maryam Nawaz, Khawaja Asif, Malik Ahmed, Salman Shahbaz, and Hussain Shahbaz were also present in the meeting which continued for over three hours.