Share:

England skipper Jos Butler opted to bowl first against India in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval.

The winner of this match will take on Pakistan who qualified for the final following their win against New Zealand.

England have brought Phil Salt and Chris Jordan as replacements for Dawid Malan and Mark Wood after the latter were ruled out due to injury.

While there has been no changes in India's playing XI.

Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c) KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid.