LAHORE-To celebrate the spirit of eSports, Pakistan’s No.1 LED TV brand, TCL Electronics, brings the biggest Football E-Gaming Event, “TCL Gamers League 2022,” with a massive prize pool of PKR 1.5 million. Registration for the league has started. Mark your calendars for the 12th and 13th of November for Karachi Qualifier which will be held at Lucky One Mall and 18th and 19th of November for Lahore Qualifier followed by Grand Finale on the 20th November at Packages Mall. The series of events will be full of exciting games and surprises for families, and TCL will be giving away cash prizes and led TVs for the participants.

The main aim of TCL is to promote eSports, gather all the football fans under one roof and provide them with the best gaming experience in the world. The participants will be competing with each other on TCL’s latest C series, which includes Mini LED TVs and QLED TVs and have the most advanced gaming features: 144 Hz VRR, 120 Hz MEMC, Game Master, HDMI 2.1 and Free Sync Premium and much more. TCL has maintained a position as the leading player in the global consumer electronics industry.

With a global presence in over 150 countries, the brand is working towards building a prominent position in the Pakistani electronics market by offering high-end technology at affordable prices.